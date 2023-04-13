3 arrested for stealing merchandise from T-Mobile in Frankfort: police

Three suspects have been arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from a T-Mobile in Frankfort Wednesday.

In the afternoon hours, Frankfort police received multiple calls of a suspicious incident occurring near businesses at the corner of Lagrange and St. Francis Roads.

While responding to the area, officers learned that two subjects wearing face masks entered T-Mobile and began removing security devices from display phones and tablets.

The subject took several items and then fled the store to a white Mazda CX-3 that was parked near an adjacent business.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A Will County Sheriff's deputy who was in the area initiated a foot pursuit of one subject.

With help from a responding Frankfort officer, the subject, identified as Tekiyel Thomas, was taken into custody.

Albert Morris (left), Tekiyel Thomas (middle), Timeka Love (right), Expand

A Good Samaritan assisted other Frankfort officers in detaining and apprehending the other offender and driver of the white Mazda.

The two subjects were identified as Albert Morris and Timeka Love.

All three have been charged with burglary.