3 cellphone stores burglarized within 1 hour in Belmont Central, Irving Park, Greektown

article

Three cellphone stores were burglarized within an hour Friday in Greektown, Irving Park and Belmont Central.

The thefts happened between 9:28 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

The first incident was in the 5700 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said. Two people wearing white masks were seen inside the store after breaking into a side window with a brick. Several items were stolen, and the suspects fled in a black Porsche Panamera.

About 15 minutes later, four people in a black Porsche Panamera were seen parked next to a store in the 3900 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said. Two people left the vehicle, smashed the front window with a brick and stole several items from the store.

The final burglary happened a half hour later at a store in the first block of South Halsted Street, police said. Three males threw a rock into an AT&T store window, stole items and fled. Sources said this case doesn’t appear to be related to the earlier cases.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the Halsted burglary, police said. The other two were released without charges.

Police didn’t know the value of the items stolen in any of the incidents.