3 charged in armed carjacking in Bridgeport last December

Three men are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery last December in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Dashun McGraw, 19, and two 21-year-olds, Marquise Green and Marchello Hicks, were each charged with one count of armed robbery after allegedly stealing belongings from a 57-year-old man on Dec. 11 in the 1100 block of West 31st Street, police said.

The trio was arrested Monday by the vehicular hijacking task force.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.