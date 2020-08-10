Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:23 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
9
Lakeshore Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:28 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 5:30 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 6:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Beach Hazard Statement
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Flood Advisory
from MON 4:34 PM CDT until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County

3 charged in Evanston murder

Published 
Evanston
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Tyree Hooper | Cook County sheriff's office

EVANSTON, Ill. - Charges have been filed against three men in connection to a July 26 shooting in Evanston — one of three fatal shootings to rock the north suburb this summer in a span of four days.

Ronald Green, 23, Tyree Hooper, 22, and Terrence Hooper, 23, each face a charge of first-degree murder, according to Evanston police.

The victim, 29-year-old Andrew Williams, was shot about 3 p.m. after two masked gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire in the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue, Evanston police said.

Williams was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He would have turned 30 on Monday. Detectives are investigating whether the homicide was retaliation for a fatal shooting the day before.

That shooting claimed the life of Deashawn Turner, 21, early Saturday in the 2200 block of Emerson Street, police said. Detectives are looking into possible rival gang violence as the motivation for the killings.

The first fatal shooting of the three was early July 23, when Brian Carrion, of Glenview, was shot near the CTA Howard Red Line stop, police said. He died at the scene. Though detectives haven’t ruled out gang violence as a motivator for Carrion’s shooting, the murder appears unrelated to the other two.

The trio was ordered held without bail. Their next court date is Aug. 11 in Skokie.