3 charged with armed robbery following drug deal gone bad in Aurora: police

Three suspects have been arrested and charged with armed robbery after a drug deal in Aurora went bad on Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Aurora police patrol officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Round One at the Fox Valley Mall on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victims and learned that three offenders robbed them at gunpoint, and stole their cell phones, marijuana and vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was later located in a different parking lot at the mall.

Throughout the investigation, detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations were able to identify two of the offenders as 19-year-old Davarious C. Sykes of Aurora and 21-year-old Deshaun Williams of DeKalb.

The subjects were taken into custody Monday night after a patrol officer spotted the offenders' vehicle at a gas station on Eola Road in Aurora, authorities said.

The third offender, a 16-year-old juvenile from Aurora, was taken into custody on Tuesday by members of the Aurora Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Unit.

All three subjects were then charged with armed robbery. Sykes and Williams were transported to the DuPage County Jail for bond call on Wednesday morning.

The juvenile arrestee was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center and held pending a detention hearing.