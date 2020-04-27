3 charged with burglary at Portage Park car dealership

article

A man and two teenage boys have been charged with breaking into a car dealership Saturday in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

Dexter Alexander, 29, and the two 17-year-old are each charged with one felony count of burglary, according to Chicago police.

They broke a side window of the dealership at 2:13 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Irving Park Road, police said. They rummaged through several offices inside before running away.

Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 5133 W. Irving Park Road, is the only car dealership in the block.

Responding officers took them into custody after a short foot chase, police said.

Alexander, who lives in Austin, appeared in court for a bail hearing Sunday, according to Cook County court records. He was released on electronic monitoring and is due back in court May 1.

The two teenagers’ cases will be handled in juvenile court, police said.