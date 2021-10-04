3 Chicago schools recognized as Blue Ribbon recipients

Three Chicago schools are receiving major national recognition.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez celebrated three Chicago Public Schools' Blue Ribbon distinctions on Monday.

Prosser Career Academy along with Walter Payton College Prep and Disney II Magnet received the honor this year.

"It signals to families here in our city, and really across the nation, that we have some of the best high schools in the country right here in Chicago. Public high schools that are beating and exceeding the odds, but also besting some of the most exclusive private schools in our city and our region," Lightfoot said.

Illinois had the fourth highest number of Blue Ribbon Schools, with 18 being recognized. California, Texas and New York were the only other states with more winners.

National Blue Ribbon Schools from CPS include:

