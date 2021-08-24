3 Chicago siblings allegedly abducted by dad, police say

article

Three young Chicago siblings are believed to have been abducted by their father, Chicago police said in an alert.

Minka Miller, 7, Carmine Miller, 1, and Geter Metlow, 11, were last seen on Aug. 11 with their father, Steven Metlow, according to police.

Police say Steven Metlow's family may have possession of the children and they are known to frequent the 16th District in Chicago.

Minka Miller is 4-foot-2, 80 pounds with short brown hair. Carmine Miller is 2-feet-tall, 40 pounds with short brown hair. Geter Metlow is 5-foot-2, 190 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion.

The children are court-ordered to be returned to their mother, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.