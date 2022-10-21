3 CPS students get their prize-winning 'Chi-Rizo Burrito' listed on menu at Gold Coast restaurant

In the kitchen of a swanky Gold Coast restaurant, three Chicago teenagers showed the head chefs how to make their prize-winning dish Friday morning.

"We’re nervous and excited," said Kristine Pintor, one of the girls busy cooking.

The trio won a summer culinary competition with their 'Chi-Rizo Burrito" made from products from MorningStar Farms and Kellogg.

"I feel like it’s the mix of the salsa combined with the food, because it just goes so well together," said Victoria Leonardo when describing why their burrito won.

They got hooked up with quite a mentor — the corporate chef for Gibson's, Dan Huebschmann, who is luckily not one of those chefs with a fiery temper.

"No Chef Ramsay on these folks. He’s not welcome here," Chef Dan joked.

Chef Dan's putting the vegetarian burrito on the menu at LUXBAR this week. This move was made possible after the girls learned culinary skills from the nonprofit "After School Matters," which has engaged more than 350,000 teens in Chicago over the years.

Gloria Hafer, an After School Matters Culinary Instructor, described it as, "where these kids have an opportunity to learn a trade, get a job or just feel safe."

The goal of the culinary instruction is to give these teens a taste of a possible career path.

"I imagine myself sometimes in a kitchen like this, so it's a fun experience of getting a taste of what it will be like," said high school student Vicky Gonzalez.

"I think it gives them a taste, no pun intended, of what it's like to work in a restaurant. Hopefully, it inspires them and if we win one person over with this, it’s a win," said Chef Dan.

"It gets into their heart, and they love it. Now they're going to take that and go into it as a professional, which many have," added Hafer.

They celebrated the new menu item at LUXBAR Friday for lunch and savored the chance to raise money for After School Matters.

"This is going to be on the menu for a week. Come on out. Can I do a commercial? Come on out and support the kids because the proceeds are going to go to the program," said Hafer.

It's just one delicious dish to help serve many more Chicago teens.