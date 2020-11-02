3 dead, including baby, in Will County crash

Three people from Steger died, including an infant, after a car crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Monday near Peotone in Will County.

The victims included a 3-month-old girl, a 23-year-old female passenger and a 22-year-old male driver, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Investigators determined their vehicle entered a ditch about 12:30 a.m. on northbound Illinois Route 50 a quarter mile south of Wilmington-Peotone Road.

The vehicle then struck a tree and started on fire, state police said. Illinois Route 50 was closed for an investigation until 2:20 a.m.

The Will County coroner’s office has not released the victims’ names.