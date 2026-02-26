Chicago man charged in November robbery, double homicide: police

The Brief Muhammad Thomas, 35, of Chicago, is charged with nine felony counts, including two counts of first-degree murder, in connection with a Nov. 8, 2025, armed robbery and deadly shooting in the 3800 block of West 26th Street. Police say Thomas robbed a business at gunpoint, then fatally shot two men, ages 63 and 25, during a confrontation outside before fleeing in a white SUV; he was arrested Feb. 24 in St. Louis and extradited to Chicago. Authorities also linked Thomas to a 2023 shooting that seriously injured a man and a 2024 armed robbery; his next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection to a robbery and a deadly shooting in November, according to police.

What we know:

Muhammad Thomas, 35, of Chicago, has been charged with nine felony charges and three issuances of warrants in connection with a robbery and deadly shooting in November.

Charges:

Two felony counts – Murder - First Degree

One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm

One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer

Two felony counts – Robbery - Armed - Discharge Firearm

One felony count – Robbery - Armed - Other Dangerous Weapon

One felony count – Attempt - Vehicular Hijacking - Aggravated - Firearm

One felony count – Burglary

Three Issuances of Warrant

The backstory:

An offender, later identified as Thomas, entered a business, displayed a gun, and demanded property around 5:49 p.m. in the 3800 block of W. 26th Street on Nov. 8, 2025, according to police. The offender allegedly took property and left.

While he was outside, he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with two victims when he fired multiple shots toward the victims.

A 63-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face, head, and body. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Muhammad Thomas, 35

A 25-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was also later pronounced dead.

The offender fled the scene in a white SUV and fled southbound on Springfield Avenue, according to police.

Police arrested Thomas on Feb. 24 in St. Louis, Mo. He was extradited to Chicago and charged.

Thomas was also identified as the offender who shot and seriously injured a 26-year-old man on July 28, 2023, as well as committed an armed robbery on July 16, 2024.

What's next:

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.