Chicago man charged in November robbery, double homicide: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to a robbery and a deadly shooting in November, according to police.
What we know:
Muhammad Thomas, 35, of Chicago, has been charged with nine felony charges and three issuances of warrants in connection with a robbery and deadly shooting in November.
Charges:
- Two felony counts – Murder - First Degree
- One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm
- One felony count – Aggravated Battery/Peace Officer
- Two felony counts – Robbery - Armed - Discharge Firearm
- One felony count – Robbery - Armed - Other Dangerous Weapon
- One felony count – Attempt - Vehicular Hijacking - Aggravated - Firearm
- One felony count – Burglary
- Three Issuances of Warrant
The backstory:
An offender, later identified as Thomas, entered a business, displayed a gun, and demanded property around 5:49 p.m. in the 3800 block of W. 26th Street on Nov. 8, 2025, according to police. The offender allegedly took property and left.
While he was outside, he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with two victims when he fired multiple shots toward the victims.
A 63-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face, head, and body. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
Muhammad Thomas, 35
RELATED: Robbery leads to deadly shooting, two killed in Little Village: police
A 25-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was also later pronounced dead.
The offender fled the scene in a white SUV and fled southbound on Springfield Avenue, according to police.
Police arrested Thomas on Feb. 24 in St. Louis, Mo. He was extradited to Chicago and charged.
Thomas was also identified as the offender who shot and seriously injured a 26-year-old man on July 28, 2023, as well as committed an armed robbery on July 16, 2024.
What's next:
His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.