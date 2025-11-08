Robbery leads to deadly shooting, two killed in Little Village: police

The Brief A robbery at a business in the 3800 block of W. 26th Street in Little Village led to a shooting around 5:49 p.m. Saturday, leaving two men dead. Police say the suspect robbed the store, then got into a physical altercation outside and fired multiple shots, killing a 63-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. The offender fled southbound on Springfield Avenue in a white SUV; no arrests have been made as Area Four Detectives investigate.



Two men were killed Saturday after a robbery in Little Village turned into a deadly shooting, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

An unknown male offender entered a business, displayed a gun, and demanded property around 5:49 p.m. in the 3800 block of W. 26th Street. The offender took property and left.

While he was outside, he was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with two victims when he fired multiple shots toward the victims.

A 63-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face, head, and body. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was also later pronounced dead.

The offender fled the scene in a white SUV and fled southbound on Springfield Avenue.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating the incident.