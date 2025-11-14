Video shows men wanted in Little Village double homicide, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery that ended in a double homicide last weekend in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 5:49 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the 3800 block of West 26th St.
Police said an armed man entered a business, demanded property, and took items before leaving. Outside, the man got into a fight with two victims and fired several shots, striking both of them.
A 63-year-old man was hit multiple times in the face, head, and body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died. A 25-year-old man was also shot several times and died at the same hospital.
Police said the suspect fled in a white SUV that drove south on Springfield Avenue.
Dig deeper:
Detectives released surveillance video showing two men they’re trying to identify. One is described as a Black man wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, brown-brimmed baseball hat, glasses, black cargo pants, and gray sneakers.
The second man is described as a Black man wearing a tan bucket hat, a Blackhawks jersey, tan pants, and black shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com.
