Video shows men wanted in Little Village double homicide, police say

The Brief Two men were fatally shot after a robbery turned deadly last weekend in Little Village. Police released video of two men they’re trying to identify in connection with the case. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West 26th St. just before 6 p.m.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with a jewelry store robbery that ended in a double homicide last weekend in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:49 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the 3800 block of West 26th St.

Police said an armed man entered a business, demanded property, and took items before leaving. Outside, the man got into a fight with two victims and fired several shots, striking both of them.

A 63-year-old man was hit multiple times in the face, head, and body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died. A 25-year-old man was also shot several times and died at the same hospital.

Police said the suspect fled in a white SUV that drove south on Springfield Avenue.

Dig deeper:

Detectives released surveillance video showing two men they’re trying to identify. One is described as a Black man wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, brown-brimmed baseball hat, glasses, black cargo pants, and gray sneakers.

The second man is described as a Black man wearing a tan bucket hat, a Blackhawks jersey, tan pants, and black shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at CPDTIP.com.