Chicago man convicted of sex trafficking teenage girl at suburban motel

The Brief A Chicago man was convicted of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl at a Lansing motel in 2023. Prosecutors said he recruited the teen, posted explicit photos in online sex ads and kept the proceeds. He faces 10 years to life in prison, with sentencing set for Sept. 16.



A Chicago man faces up to life in prison after a jury convicted him of sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl at a suburban motel in 2023, federal prosecutors said.

What we know:

Kennard Cameron, 40, was convicted Wednesday of one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The verdict followed a week-long trial in Chicago.

Prosecutors said that in 2023, Cameron recruited and enticed a 15-year-old girl to engage in commercial sex acts at a motel in Lansing.

He took photos of the teen wearing lingerie and nude and posted the images online in advertisements for commercial sex, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

After arranging encounters with people who responded to the ads, Cameron and another suspect required the teen to turn over the proceeds to them, prosecutors said.

What's next:

Cameron faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual exploitation is encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or through its website.