Chicago man charged in road-rage expressway shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a road-rage expressway shooting last week on I-90.
What we know:
Rene Garica, 52, allegedly fired shots at another vehicle in the southbound lanes of the expressway near Ogden Avenue, striking a 14-year-old passenger, according to Illinois State Police.
The victim self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Garica pulled over after the shooting and was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated battery of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, both felonies.
What's next:
Garica was ordered to remain in custody ahead of his first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.