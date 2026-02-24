Chicago man charged in road-rage expressway shooting

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged after police say he opened fire during a road-rage incident on I-90. Illinois State Police say the teenage victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a road-rage expressway shooting last week on I-90.

What we know:

Rene Garica, 52, allegedly fired shots at another vehicle in the southbound lanes of the expressway near Ogden Avenue, striking a 14-year-old passenger, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Garica pulled over after the shooting and was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated battery of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, both felonies.

What's next:

Garica was ordered to remain in custody ahead of his first court appearance.