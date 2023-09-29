3 found unresponsive in Chicago apartment, death investigation underway

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead following a hazardous materials emergency at a high-rise in the Edgewater neighborhood on Friday morning.

Two women and a man were discovered unresponsive around 8:08 a.m. in the 5821 North Broadway Avenue, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

One man was dead on the scene and two women, who were possibly in their 40s and 70s, were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where they died, said Merritt.

The Level I Hazmat call has been controlled, said Merritt, but it was unclear what happened at the building, the Judge Fisher apartments.

"It was not CO (carbon monoxide poisoning),’’ said Merritt. "It was not a fire."

Chicago police confirmed three people have died but had no further information.

No cause of death has been released, and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.