3 gas stations robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side

Three gas stations were robbed at gunpoint with an hour early Friday on the Northwest Side.

Investigators believe the robberies may be related, a police spokeswoman said.

The first robbery happened about midnight in the 3700 block of West Addison Street in Irving Park, Chicago police said. A gunman robbed 47-year-old gas station clerk and then robbed an adjacent restaurant.

The gunman left in a black-colored Dodge Dart, police said.

At 12:25 a.m., a gas station clerk was held at gunpoint in the 2900 block of West Irving Park Road in Irving Park. The 46-year-old clerk was uninjured.

Ten minutes later, a gunmen held up another gas station clerk in the 5700 block of North Northwest Highway in Old Norwood Park. The suspect, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants, stole an unspecified amount of money at 12:35 a.m. and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the robberies.