3 home burglaries reported in West Pullman on same day

Police are warning West Pullman residents after three home burglaries were reported in the same day last week.

In each case, the suspect broke in through side or rear doors and windows, Chicago police said.

The burglaries all took place Feb. 4:

At 3:20 p.m. in the 900 block of West Vermont Street;

About 6:25 p.m. in the 800 block of West Vermont Street; and

Between noon and 5 p.m in the 12800 block of South Eggleston Avenue.

No suspect description was available, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.