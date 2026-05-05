3 hospitalized after daylight shooting on Chicago's SW Side, officials say
CHICAGO - Three people are hospitalized after a shooting in broad daylight on Chicago's Southwest Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday near West 49th Street and South Hermitage Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Aerial video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence at the scene, along with a maroon SUV that appeared to have bullet holes.
The Chicago Fire Department said three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries.
3 hospitalized after daylight shooting on Chicago's SW Side, officials say (FOX Chicago )
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, whether any suspects are in custody, or the conditions of the victims.
What's next:
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Fire Department.