Three people are hospitalized after a shooting in broad daylight on Chicago's Southwest Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday near West 49th Street and South Hermitage Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Aerial video from SkyFOX showed a large police presence at the scene, along with a maroon SUV that appeared to have bullet holes.

The Chicago Fire Department said three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 3 hospitalized after daylight shooting on Chicago's SW Side, officials say (FOX Chicago )

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, whether any suspects are in custody, or the conditions of the victims.

What's next:

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.