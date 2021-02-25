3 hurt, 3 displaced in Englewood house fire

article

Three people were hurt and three people were displaced Thursday morning in a house fire in Englewood on the South Side.

The blaze was reported about 2:40 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of West 68th Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Three adults were taken to the hospital in fair condition, one to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, one to St. Bernard Hospital and the other to Holy Cross Hospital, fire officials said. Three people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.