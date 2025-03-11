3 hurt after driver brakes for animal on Chicago's NW Side

The Brief Three people were injured in a rear-end crash Monday night on Chicago’s Northwest Side. A black sedan braked for an animal and was struck from behind by a white minivan, leaving the sedan’s driver and two passengers hospitalized.



Three people were injured in a crash after a driver tried to avoid an animal in the street Monday night on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.

3 hurt in crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 10:08 p.m. in the 6500 block of North Caldwell Avenue when a black sedan traveling southbound braked for an animal in the street, police said. A white minivan then struck the sedan from behind.

The driver of the black sedan was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to St. Francis Hospital in an unknown condition. Two passengers in the sedan were also injured and taken to local hospitals for observation in good condition.

The driver of the minivan refused medical treatment. Major Accident detectives were notified, and the crash remains under investigation.