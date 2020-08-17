3 hurt in Homan Square shooting

Three people were shot Monday in Homan Square on the West Side.

Two men, both 23, were sitting on the steps of a building at 12:13 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Polk Street when four males approached and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

One man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other was hit in the left ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old woman nearby was also shot in the foot, police said. She went to Mount Sinai Hospital on her own in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.