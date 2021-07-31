3 critically wounded in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Three people are in critical condition after being shot while standing on a street in Austin Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of North Massasoit.
At about 3:49 a.m., a male offender approached the victims on foot and fired shots, police said.
A 30-year-old man was transported to Loyola in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.
A 29-year-old woman was transported to Stroger in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.
A 56-year-old woman was transported to Loyola in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
Advertisement
There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.