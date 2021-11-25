3 in custody after woman shot in Lincoln Park

A woman was shot Thanksgiving morning after getting into an argument with a group of men in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was arguing with three men just before 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot her in the arm, police said.

She was transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Three men were taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.