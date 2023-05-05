3 Kentucky men face gun charges after going to Chicago to buy weed

article

Three Kentucky men who traveled to Chicago to visit a marijuana dispensary were arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop Wednesday in River North.

Cook County Sheriff officers spotted a Chevrolet Impala with expired license plates commit a traffic violation around 3:45 p.m. in the 600 block of North La Salle Drive, officials said.

After pulling over the car, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Jamon Smith, who was driving, told officers he had a handgun in the vehicle's center console, officials said. The other two passengers, Javonta Russell and Devin Hooper, also told police they were carrying a handgun.

Smith told the officers they traveled to Chicago to buy marijuana from a dispensary and planned to return to Kentucky the same day, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Officers took the trio into custody and charged them each with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers recovered three loaded 9mm handguns and 38.5 grams of weed from the vehicle.

The men appeared in bond court Thursday and were each issued at $10,000 I-bond.