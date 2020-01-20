3 killed, 13 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Sixteen people were shot across Chicago this weekend, three of them fatally, including a 17-year-old girl killed Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

Camerie K. Crawford was standing in a vacant lot about 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue when three males in a silver-colored sedan pulled up, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. They got out, and one of them fired shots, striking her in the head, neck and back.

Crawford, who lived in Bronzeville, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m.

On Saturday, two men were killed in separate shootings five minutes apart.

The later shooting happened at a convenience store in Austin on the West Side.

Eugene Burns, 40, was inside of a store about 12:50 p.m. in the 400 block of South Laramie Avenue when he was approached by two males, who each pulled out a gun and opened fire, officials said. He was struck multiple times in the back and pronounced dead at the scene.

Five minutes earlier, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

About 12:45 p.m., Johnathan Barajas was inside a vehicle in an alley in the 2800 block of North Rockwell Street, when someone approached him and fired shots, authorities said. Barajas was struck in the neck, chest and abdomen and pronounced dead at the scene.

The latest nonfatal shooting wounded a man Sunday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was walking about 7:15 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up in the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck in the back and arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two men were shot early Saturday in Austin.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 12:33 a.m. in the 200 block of North LaPorte Avenue when someone in a red sedan opened fire, police said. The men, 24 and 19, were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

Minutes earlier, a man was injured in a shooting in Fifth City on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. in the first block of South Homan Avenue when someone in a silver sedan fired gunshots, according to police. He was hit in the abdomen and driven by a family member to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Less than 20 minutes before that, a 22-year-old man was hurt in a drive-by in Fuller Park on the South Side.

He was walking at 12:14 a.m. when someone shot at him from a passing black SUV in the 200 block of West Pershing Road, police said. He was hit in the arm and a friend drove him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

On Friday night, a teenage boy was wounded in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was about to walk into a home when he heard gunshots and felt pain at 10:37 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Giles Avenue, according to police. He told investigators he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from. He suffered a graze wound to his hip and a relative drove him to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition.

The weekend’s earliest nonfatal shooting injured a 28-year-old man Friday in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk about 7:15 p.m. in the 200 block of North La Crosse Avenue when someone in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck opened fire, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttock.

Six other people were hurt in citywide gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, shootings across the city killed three people and wounded eight others.