3 killed, 4 wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago

Seven people were shot — three fatally — Tuesday across Chicago including two men who were found shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

About 11:25 p.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found two unidentified men with several gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has yet to confirm the men’s death.

A 22-year-old was killed in Austin on the West Side.

He was in the 5700 block of West Augusta Boulevard about 5:20 p.m. when a light-colored Mercedes SUV pulled up, police said. Two people inside the vehicle unleashed gunfire, striking the man in the chest.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

A couple hours before, a man was seriously wounded in Albany Park.

The 20-year-old was standing in the street about 3:49 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Albany Avenue when a black vehicle approached, police said. A male got out of the vehicle and fired shots, striking him in the arm, back and lower body.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The male went back into the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Minutes earlier, a woman was wounded in Austin.

The woman, 31, was outside about 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when three people fired shots at her, police said. She was hit once in the thigh and stabilized at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 30-year-old man was shot seven times in Humboldt Park.

He was getting into his vehicle when a two-door car, possibly a Toyota, approached and a man with a gun exited, police said. He fired several shots before driving off.

The shooting happened about 7:55 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Thomas Street, police said.

The man was hit seven times, including in the arm, hip, chest and back, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and listed in serious condition.

The day’s earliest reported shooting hurt a teen in Albany Park.

About 1:20 a.m., the 16-year-old boy walked into Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. A witness told police the boy was walking in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when several males approached him from behind and fired shots.

He was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was stabilized, police said.

Two people were also wounded

Shootings across Chicago Monday killed one person and wounded seven others.