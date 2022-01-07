3 males sought in St. Charles bank robbery: FBI

The FBI are seeking three males wanted for a bank robbery Friday morning in west suburban St. Charles.

About 9 a.m. the three suspects robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch, 300 S. Randall Rd., armed with two handguns and a long gun, federal officials said.

The suspects presented a note that demanded funds, the FBI said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The first suspect was described as a Black male, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, with a thin to medium build, wearing all black. He also carried a light blue garbage bag and a black handgun.

The FBI are seeking three males wanted for a bank robbery Friday morning in west suburban St. Charles. (FBI)

The second suspect was a light complexioned Black or Hispanic male, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, with a medium build and wearing gray pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket. He also carried a black handgun.

The third suspect was described as a light complexioned Black or Hispanic male, standing about 6-foot-1 with a medium build, wearing black pants with white on the side and a black hooded sweatshirt. He carried a lime green and black bag and a long gun.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.