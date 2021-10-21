3 men charged after Carol Stream man overdosed on fentanyl, heroin

Three men have been charged after a Carol Stream man overdosed on fentanyl and heroin earlier this year.

Stanley Carter, 28, of Streamwood, Lee Crosby, 35 and Nathan Crosby 34, both of Willowbrook, face one count of drug-induced homicide, one count of criminal drug conspiracy and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Lee and Nathan Crosby were also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

In January of this year, authorities said the victim, 35-year-old Timothy Kim, made arrangements through Lee Crosby to purchase heroin from Carter.

The Attorney General's office said the Crosby's allegedly completed the transaction by meeting with an associate of Carter's and then delivered the drugs to Kim in Carol Stream.

Kim's father found his son dead in his bedroom on Jan. 18 near a baggie containing what was later confirmed to be a heroin mixture, authorities said.

According to the DuPage County Coroner's office, Kim died as a result of a combination of fentanyl and isopropyl intoxication.

"It is my hope that holding the men responsible for Mr. Kim’s death provides some small amount of comfort to his family," said Carol Stream Police Chief Bill Holmer. "As we continue to see rising numbers in opioid related deaths, we must continue to investigate and prosecute these cases. It is important to recognize the Carol Stream investigators who, with assistance from the Illinois State Police and DUMEG, worked diligently through a complex case to bring these facts to the prosecutor."

In March, Carter was also indicted on six counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal drug conspiracy and one count of narcotics racketeering.

Bond was set at $250,00 for Carter, $750,000 for Lee Crosby and $750,000 for Nathan Crosby, authorities said.