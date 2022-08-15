3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side.
Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots.
A 24-year-old victim was sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said.
A 19-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to Illinois Masonic in stable condition.
A 32-year-old victim was wounded in the groin and transported to Swedish Hospital in stable condition, police said.
Nobody was reported in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.