3 men shot in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood during gunfire exchange

Three men were shot during an exchange of gunfire with offenders in a pick-up truck late Friday night in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, police said.

According to police, the victims were involved in an exchange of gunfire with offenders in a red pick-up truck in the 900 block of west Cullerton, just before 11:30 p.m.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm and self-transported to Stroger Hospital. Police say he is in fair condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the buttock and self-transported to Stroger in fair condition, police said.

A 47-year-old man was critically wounded and taken to Stroger, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.