3-month-old baby dies after found not breathing in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - A 3-month-old baby has died after her 18-year-old mother noticed she wasn't breathing in Englewood, according to Chicago police.
In the 6500 block of S. Lowe, police responded to a call around 4:40 p.m. of a 3-month-old baby girl who was not breathing.
The infant was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Her 18-year-old mother had noticed that the child was not breathing. According to police, there were no signs of injury or trauma to the child.
Area Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.