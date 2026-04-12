3-month-old baby dies after found not breathing in Englewood: police

The Brief A 3-month-old baby girl was found not breathing in an Englewood home, prompting a police response Sunday afternoon. The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say there were no signs of injury or trauma, and detectives are investigating the circumstances.



A 3-month-old baby has died after her 18-year-old mother noticed she wasn't breathing in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

In the 6500 block of S. Lowe, police responded to a call around 4:40 p.m. of a 3-month-old baby girl who was not breathing.

The infant was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her 18-year-old mother had noticed that the child was not breathing. According to police, there were no signs of injury or trauma to the child.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.