3-month-old child dies in apparent accidental suffocation from plastic bag, HCSO says

A tragic Christmas Eve for one family as a three-month-old child has died of apparent accidental suffocation inside a northeast Harris County home.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened overnight Tuesday at the 14800 block of Shottery Dr.

Sheriff Gonzalez wrote on Twitter that the grandmother was watching the infant while the mother works a night-shift job.

While everyone in the home was sleeping, the baby managed to move into a plastic bag, where the baby likely suffocated.

Sheriff's deputies found the infant dead at the scene.

There is no word of any charges.