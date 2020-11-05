3 more Juvenile Detention Center employees, 2 residents test positive for COVID-19

Three more employees and two residents of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The two residents with COVID-19 were new admissions, and one of them has already been released, the Cook County Office of the Chief Judge said Thursday in a statement.

That brings the total number of cases to 64 staff members and 47 residents since the pandemic began.

Mandatory testing was conducted this week after seven other employees at the Near West Side detention center tested positive for COVID-19.