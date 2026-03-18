Suburban Chicago man charged with threatening Gov. JB Pritzker: police

The Brief A 71-year-old Frankfort man was arrested for allegedly threatening Gov. JB Pritzker. Police say he left multiple threatening voicemails and now faces felony and misdemeanor charges. He remains in custody at the Will County jail.



A 71-year-old man from suburban Chicago has been arrested on charges of threatening Gov. JB Pritzker, authorities said.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said they were alerted March 3 to multiple threatening voicemails left for the governor’s office. The messages were allegedly made by Timothy Shemitis, of Frankfort.

Pictured is Timothy Shemitis, 71. (Illinois State Police)

After an investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant and took Shemitis into custody Tuesday. He faces one count of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony, and one count of harassment by telephone, a Class B misdemeanor, authorities said.

What we don't know:

State police have not released additional details about the nature of the threats.

What's next:

Shemitis is being held at the Will County jail.