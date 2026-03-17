Chicago men held in custody after separate suburban high-speed chases

The Brief Two Chicago men are being held in custody after separate high-speed chases in DuPage County. Authorities say one driver reached about 100 mph, while another exceeded 120 mph. Both cases stem from unrelated incidents earlier this month involving suspected thefts.



Two Chicago men are being held in custody after prosecutors say they led officers on separate high-speed chases in DuPage County this month.

Terrance Barber, 38, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and driving while his license was revoked. Kalvin Johnson, 36, faces charges including burglary, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of burglary tools and several traffic offenses.

Terrance Barber and Kalvin Johnson

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, Oak Brook police received information on March 2 about a vehicle involved in a retail theft.

The vehicle was then located at the Von Maur store in Lombard, and prosecutors say Barber was behind the wheel. Officers followed him onto eastbound I-88 and tried pulling him over for allegedly not wearing a seatbelt. Instead, he reportedly drove onto the shoulder and sped away, reaching about 100 mph. Officers ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Barber was later identified, a warrant was issued on March 9, and he was taken into custody on March 15.

In a separate case, prosecutors said Elmhurst police spotted Johnson driving an Infiniti FX35 just before 1 a.m. on March 16. He was suspected of being involved in a car burglary. Officers followed Johnson to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Continental Avenue in Naperville where he allegedly used a bolt cutter to break into a parked work van and take tools.

When an officer approached, prosecutors said Johnson drove off, eventually getting on I-88, where he reached speeds of more than 120 mph. Officers again ended the chase due to safety concerns.

Police later tracked Johnson to the 5800 block of St. Charles Road in Berkeley, where he allegedly ditched the Infiniti and got into an Uber. Officers then stopped the Uber around 1:16 a.m. and took Johnson into custody.

What they're saying:

"Like so many before them, it is alleged that Mr. Barber and Mr. Johnson tried to outrun the law," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"Since 2022, the number of cases involving an individual fleeing the police has risen from 218 to 409, an 88% increase. These numbers are extremely alarming and law enforcement in DuPage County is committed to bringing an end to this increasing threat to public safety.

"The Court’s decision to detain both Mr. Barber and Mr. Johnson pre-trial sends the message that in DuPage County, we have zero tolerance for those who thumb their nose at the law and public safety, as alleged in these two cases. We will pursue you and use every tool at our disposal, including technology, helicopters and assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies, to see to it that anyone engaged in this type of behavior is identified, arrested and charged."

Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean added, "Our detectives relentlessly investigated recent vehicle burglaries affecting several area communities and observed [Johnson] in the act of victimizing a tradesman by stealing the very tools needed to support his livelihood, then fleeing the scene.

"Thanks to the coordinated efforts and professionalism of our detectives and assisting officers, the defendant was safely taken into custody."

What's next:

Barber is due back in court April 6, while Johnson’s next appearance is set for April 13.