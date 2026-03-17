Illinois State House Primary Election Results 2026

Every one of the 118 seats in the Illinois State House of Representatives is on the ballot in this year’s midterm elections.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois House Primary Results

Click the dropdown menu to change districts.

Illinois Primary Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois primary election results 2026.

About the Illinois State House primary races

The backstory:

Each member is up for re-election every two years.

During the past term, Democrats held a 78-40 supermajority in the House.

What's next:

The general election is slated for Nov. 3.