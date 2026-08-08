Bears training camp: How rookie Jordan van den Berg impressed defensive veterans

The Brief The Chicago Bears traded up to select Jordan van den Berg in the 2026 NFL Draft. So far, the rookie has impressed as training camp has gone on. Here's how rookie Jordan van den Berg impressed defensive veterans in training camp.



As the Chicago Bears approach their third week of training camp practices, some days have gotten longer and other days have started getting warmer.

It’s the perfect stage for Bears rookie defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg.

The Bears’ sixth-round pick ramped up his production this week and has been turning heads at Halas Hall. Both from visitors from outside the organization, and from the veterans playing alongside the rookie himself.

"His understanding of the game is improving every day," Bears defensive tackle Neville Gallimore said. "I just love his competitiveness."

Heading into game week, with the Bears’ preseason Game No. 1 vs. Cleveland approaching, van den Berg has a chance to earn more than just praise from his peers.

He can earn a spot on the defensive line rotation, too.

Big picture view:

When the Bears selected van den Berg out of Georgia Tech with the No. 213 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they took the defensive lineman who has an athletic background and grew into the position.

The Bears traded up to get him in the draft, meaning there was a desire to land him quickly.

"I keep saying that the football character bled off the tape to us," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "He was a guy that we thought, ‘Man, this guy really fits into what we want to do.’"

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 25: Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts following the conclusion of the college football game between the Syracuse Orange and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 25th, 2025 at Bobby Dodd Stadium Expand

What the Bears want to do is fit a handful of requirements.

Allen was asked about Bears safety Coby Bryant, and shared how the Bears want to play: fast, violent, smart and instinctive.

So far, van den Berg fits those requirements.

"He’s hungry to learn, hungry to work," Bears veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said. "But he got the ingredients to really just always continue to just develop and he got the right mindset."

The veteran defensive tackles have applauded that mindset.

"When you got a kid that plays with a high motor, that loves to compete, doesn't shy away from competition, It's only going to make the room that much better," Gallimore said. "For him, I keep telling him that's kudos to him and his work ethic and his mindset."

That motor and mindset stuck out this week in camp as van den Berg earned some reps with the first-team defense.

Jarrett took a veteran day off, and van den Berg was rotated into the starting defensive line.

He had a moment where he scuffled with undrafted free agent offensive lineman Caden Barnett, too. When the team held a 9-on-7 drill during the week, van den Berg was one of the defensive tackles who made multiple plays in the backfield to stop a ballcarrier for a tackle for loss.

Sometimes, veterans have to explain what practices are like to the rookies so they understand how to approach them and what they need to show. Gallimore noted that hasn’t been the case for van den Berg.

These moments van den Berg creates are stacking up for the veterans.

"I think that's the half of the battle, being a rookie," Gallimore said. "Wanting all the smoke and just wanted the opportunity to get better and show the coaches, as well as the team, like how much he wants it."

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What's next:

As van den Berg progresses in camp, he’s officially entered the discussion to be one of the steals of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The veterans see it, but also see how his success is tied to how the Bears operate.

"The greatest thing that ever happened to him was coming to this team and being a part of his defense," Gallimore said. "He's going to… be a guy that surprises a lot of people."

Gallimore said the Bears’ team culture is one that set the standard in 2025 and all newcomers are expected to live up to it if they want to earn playing time.

So far, van den Berg has caught enough of the veterans’ eyes to stoke excitement.

He’ll get to stoke that fire further in the upcoming preseason games.

"We're excited to have him," Jarrett said. "I think he'd be a big addition to the room and continue to be somebody who can continue to help us, hopefully help us this year and as we get down the road."