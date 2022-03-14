3 officers injured after fire breaks out at Cook County Jail

Three correctional officers were hospitalized after a fire broke out at Cook County Jail Sunday afternoon.

About 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of smoke at Cook County Jail, 2834 W. 31st St., the Chicago Fire Department said. The fire was struck out shortly after.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the fire began, fire officials said.

Three officers suffered smoke inhalation injuries and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in fair condition, fire officials said.

No other details were available.