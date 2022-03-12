3 people shot in Chicago Friday

Three people were shot in Chicago Friday.

A man, 22, was near a parking lot in the 4600 block of South Cicero Avenue about 5:20 p.m. when a car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh and grazing him in the ankle, Chicago police said. He self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

A few hours later, a woman, 24, was riding in a car in the 3800 block of South Campbell Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was struck three times in the leg, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.