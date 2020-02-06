3 robberies reported on same Bronzeville block

Three people were robbed last month on the same block of King Drive in Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each incident, someone walked up to a female walking alone and grabbed their purse or handbag before fleeing, Chicago police said. The suspect, a man in his 20s, used a gun to threaten the victim in one robbery.

The robberies happened Jan. 23, Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 in the 4700 block of South King Drive, police said. All three robberies were committed in the afternoon or evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.