3 shot, 1 fatally, after gunman opens fire on crowd in backyard of Grand Crossing residence

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a backyard in Grand Crossing Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South Harper.

At about 5:32 a.m., the victims were in the backyard of a residence with multiple other people when an unknown offender approached and fired multiple shots into the crowd.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old woman self-transported to an area hospital. Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The 24-year-old woman is in stable condition, and the 30-year-old woman is in good condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.