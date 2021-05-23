3 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Washington Park on the South Side.

The trio was standing on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue when people inside a gray Jeep and blue Acura opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 46-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Johnnie Williams.

Another man, 30, was shot in the head and was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A third man, 50, was struck in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.