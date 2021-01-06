3 shot, 1 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Three people were shot, one of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a man who was killed in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was shot in the head about 4:20 p.m. in the 200 block of East 69th Place, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t yet released details on the death.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot during an argument in Austin on the West Side. The 27-year-old was shot in the leg about 10:15 p.m. while arguing with another male outside in the 100 blocks of North Central Avenue, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

In the day’s first reported shooting a 28-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in East Garfield Park on the West Side. About 2:40 a.m., he was pumping gas into his vehicle in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard, when someone drove through the gas station’s lot and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the back and brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Seven people were shot, three of them fatally, citywide Monday.