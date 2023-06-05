3 shot, 5 arrested after group opens fire on Chicago police vehicle

Three people were shot and five were arrested – including two of the wounded – after gunfire was aimed at a Chicago police vehicle Monday night on the city's South Side, authorities said.

Around 7:17 p.m., police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 5900 block of S. Ashland Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood.

When cops arrived at the scene, they learned a man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital.

At the same time, a vehicle fleeing the scene opened fired on a marked squad car, police said. The vehicle then crashed in the 6900 block of S. Wells Street and all five occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Two of the occupants had sustained gunshot wounds, according to police. A man was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Another man was wounded in the arm.

No shots were fired by any officers, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.