3 shot after two gunmen fire shots into crowd at car show in East Chicago

Three people were shot at a car show in East Chicago, Indiana Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:45 p.m., officers working the Stunna Beach Bash Custom Car Show and Sound Competition at Jeorse Park Beach were informed about a fight that was occurring in front of the casino.

Two officers went to check on the fight while two other officers stayed back where the event was occurring.

A short time later, organizers approached the two officers who stayed back and stated that the fight was in front of the stage at the event.

Chief Jose Rivera and Deputy Chief Justin Orange responded to the fight near the stage and approached the two individuals involved in the disturbance.

Police say a separate group of spectators came to assist them in calming the two men down.

Chief Rivera and Deputy Chief Orange then began to clear the area when they heard several gunshots come from in front of the stage area, police said.

Chief Rivera then saw a male Black suspect wearing all black shooting several more rounds into the crowd before running away. Rivera then gave chase and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, authorities said.

The suspect continued to flee between vehicles in the parking lot and Rivera eventually caught up to the suspect and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

The suspect then tossed the gun on the hood of a vehicle and complied with Rivera's orders, authorities said.

The weapon was recovered and Rivera requested medical assistance for the suspect who was later transported to a Chicago area hospital in stable condition.

A total of three spectators were shot. One was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two others transported themselves to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to preliminary information, there were two shooters, which were the two men originally involved in the disturbance.

The first male was transported to a Chicago area hospital in stable condition and the second individual turned himself in to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Both weapons have also been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.