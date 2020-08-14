3 shot at northwest suburban bar

Three men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night at a bar in Leydon Township near Northlake in the northwest suburbs.

It began as a fight between two people at Junior’s bar, 115 E. Grand Ave., when one of them pulled out a gun from his waistband shortly before 11 p.m. and “began to shoot at patrons,” the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The men — ages 43, 45 and 29 — were taken to hospitals for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooter ran away south of LaPorte Avenue wearing a dark color Chicago Bulls jersey. No arrest has been made.