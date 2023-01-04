Chicago crime: 3 shot in Walmart parking lot while loading groceries into vehicle: police

Multiple people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on Chicago's Far South Side Wednesday night.

At about 7:20 p.m., three people were in the Walmart parking lot located in the 10900 block of South Doty and loading their vehicle with groceries when a dark-colored sedan drove by and an occupant from inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and back and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right forearm and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.