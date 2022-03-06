Wood Dale Bowl shooting: 3 shot in DuPage County

Three people were shot at a bowling alley in Wood Dale Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to Wood Dale Bowl, located at 155 W. Irving Park Road, for a report of shots fired by multiple offenders.

When officers arrived, three victims had been shot by unknown offenders, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The victims were taken to three different area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time, police said.

Police said an investigation into why this happened is underway.

The DuPage County MERIT major crimes forensics investigations unit were contacted to assist in the investigation.

The police department is asking any witnesses who may have relevant information to contact the department at 630-766-2060.

There is no further information at this time.