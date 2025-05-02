3 teens shot near Chicago Bulls College Prep, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds were shot Friday afternoon on Hoyne Avenue. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries ranging from serious to good condition. No arrests have been made; Area Three detectives are investigating.



Three teenagers were shot Friday afternoon near a West Side high school and taken to the hospital, according to police officials.

What we know:

Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy were standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. when someone fired multiple shots in their direction.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the lower back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The 15-year-old girl was shot in the left leg and the 15-year-old boy in the right leg. Both were listed in good condition; the boy self-transported to the hospital.

The shooting happened near Chicago Bulls College Prep high school, which is located in the 2000 block of West Adams Street.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, and there's no indication whether the incident was related to the nearby school.

Officials have not released any suspect information, and no one is currently in custody.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police said updates will be provided as the investigation develops.